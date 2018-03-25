Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Raised by Boenning Scattergood (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

A. O. Smith (AOS) opened at $62.45 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,059.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $332,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,032,747.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $435,336.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,271,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,635 shares of company stock worth $7,149,622. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Raised by Boenning Scattergood (AOS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/q3-2018-eps-estimates-for-a-o-smith-corp-raised-by-boenning-scattergood-aos.html.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.