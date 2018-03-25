Qiagen (QGEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3791722113205 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 936,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $7,770.00, a PE ratio of -323.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.48 million. analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Qiagen (QGEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/qiagen-qgen-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.