Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.5925916032053 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $793.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.88.

Several brokerages have commented on QIWI. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Qiwi

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

