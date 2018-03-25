QS Investors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 92,156 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 474,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,153,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $11,934.55, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/qs-investors-llc-has-403000-holdings-in-akamai-technologies-inc-akam.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.