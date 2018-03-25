Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) a $31.00 Price Target

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) has been given a $31.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

QTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE QTS) traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 894,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,750.18, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 59.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

