Quantum (QAU) Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Gatehub, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $5,526.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00770688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00151388 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum launched on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,395,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,487,507 tokens. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Gatehub. It is not presently possible to purchase Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

