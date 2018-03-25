Radium (RADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $428,571.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00049014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a market cap of $14.32 million and $428,571.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radium has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00213102 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,467,322 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.