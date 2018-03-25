RaiBlocks Price Reaches $18.58 on Exchanges (XRB)

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One RaiBlocks coin can now be bought for $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Mercatox, BitFlip and RightBTC. RaiBlocks has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RaiBlocks has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,600.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.38 or 0.06148930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $975.95 or 0.11422300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.01882270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.78 or 0.02466940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00212767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00717588 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00089740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.02820620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000486 BTC.

RaiBlocks Profile

RaiBlocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official website is raiblocks.net. The official message board for RaiBlocks is forum.raiblocks.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Kucoin, BitGrail, Bit-Z, BitFlip and RightBTC. It is not presently possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaiBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

