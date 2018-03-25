Realty Income (O) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.892592264005 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial raised Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,021.86, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

