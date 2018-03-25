Red Rock Resorts (RRR) and Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) and Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Speedway Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 2.18% 16.11% 2.72% Speedway Motorsports 31.30% 4.48% 2.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speedway Motorsports has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Red Rock Resorts and Speedway Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 3 4 0 2.57 Speedway Motorsports 0 1 0 0 2.00

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Speedway Motorsports.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Speedway Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Red Rock Resorts pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Speedway Motorsports pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Speedway Motorsports is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Speedway Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.11 $35.15 million $0.42 70.00 Speedway Motorsports $453.59 million 1.60 $148.24 million $3.61 4.91

Speedway Motorsports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Rock Resorts. Speedway Motorsports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Speedway Motorsports on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a gaming, development and management company. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas operations, Native American management, and Corporate and other. The Las Vegas operations segment includes all of its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements. It provides gaming and entertainment for residents of the Las Vegas regional market and visitors. Its Las Vegas portfolio includes approximately 10 gaming and entertainment facilities and over 10 smaller casinos, offering approximately 20,300 slot machines, over 350 table games and approximately 4,750 hotel rooms. The Company offers a range of gaming and non-gaming entertainment options. It also controls over seven gaming-entitled development sites consisting of approximately 398 acres in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada. The Company manages and owns interest in Station Casinos LLC, which is the provider of gaming and entertainment.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI), through its operating subsidiaries, is a promoter, marketer and sponsor of motorsports activities in the United States. The Company’s operations consist of promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports racing events, merchandising and other related activities conducted at its various speedway facilities located in the United States. Its segments include motorsports event related and all other. Its motorsports event related segment consists of National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) broadcasting and event motorsports merchandising activities. Its all other operations consist of SMIP subsidiary non-event motorsports and non-motorsports merchandising, US Legend Cars International subsidiary (Legend Cars) non-event merchandising and sanctioning body activities, Oil-Chem micro-lubricant activities, Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) natural gas mineral rights lease and related revenues, and office rentals at certain Company speedways.

