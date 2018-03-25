Remark (MARK) Trading Down 3.1%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.58. 417,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,570,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Remark from $10.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

