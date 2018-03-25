Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41,250.83, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

