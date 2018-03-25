Reviewing Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain (CCSC) and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI)

Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain (NYSE: CCSC) and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain 3.68% 5.63% 4.72% Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 15.08% 490.51% 15.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain N/A N/A N/A $0.16 32.31 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen N/A N/A N/A $1.98 39.90

Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain 0 0 0 0 N/A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen beats Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain Company Profile

Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co., Ltd. (CSC Cayman) is a quick service restaurant chain in China. The Company is engaged in serving Sichuan-style fast food over the counter in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s restaurant chain has approximately 337 restaurants, including around 177 restaurants in Chongqing municipality and around 103 restaurants in Sichuan province. CSC Cayman’s staples include entrees, such as spicy sauteed pork, Taiwanese-style braised pork over rice, honey-roasted spicy chicken wings, mushroom chicken, shredded pepper steak, shredded quick-fried ginger duck and kung pao chicken, along with a range of appetizers, desserts and beverages. Each entree on its menu is prepared with pre-mixed sauce packages delivered from the Company’s central facility in Chongqing. Approximately 260 of the Company’s restaurants are operated under its CSC brand and around 74 of the restaurants were operated under its Mr. Rice brand.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Company Profile

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (Popeyes) develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants (QSRs) under the trade names Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: franchise operations and Company-operated restaurants. The Company-operated restaurant segment includes the operation of Company-owned restaurants. The franchise operations segment consists of domestic and international franchising activities. The Company’s Louisiana style menu features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated and franchised 2,688 Popeyes restaurants in 48 states, the District of Columbia, three territories and 25 foreign countries. As of December 25, 2016, of the 55 Company-operated restaurants, approximately 84% were concentrated in Louisiana, North Carolina and Tennessee.

