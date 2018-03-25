Reviewing John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) and Meredith (MDP)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and Meredith (NYSE:MDP) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Meredith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09% Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Meredith shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Meredith shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Meredith’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.20 20.17 Meredith $1.71 billion 1.38 $188.92 million $6.04 8.73

Meredith has lower revenue, but higher earnings than John Wiley & Sons. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for John Wiley & Sons and Meredith, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67

John Wiley & Sons presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Meredith has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Given Meredith’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meredith is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meredith beats John Wiley & Sons on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

