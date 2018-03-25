Reviewing Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) & Its Rivals

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) is one of 127 public companies in the “MEDICAL CARE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Strata Skin Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strata Skin Sciences -56.06% -38.57% -14.32% Strata Skin Sciences Competitors -68.28% -652.99% -22.79%

Volatility and Risk

Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strata Skin Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Strata Skin Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strata Skin Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Strata Skin Sciences Competitors 719 3453 5307 128 2.50

Strata Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 644.92%. As a group, “MEDICAL CARE” companies have a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Strata Skin Sciences $31.76 million -$3.33 million -0.17 Strata Skin Sciences Competitors $7.60 billion $240.26 million -13,317.87

Strata Skin Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Strata Skin Sciences. Strata Skin Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Strata Skin Sciences beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly MELA Sciences, Inc., is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological disorders. The Company has three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment and Dermatology Imaging. The XTRAC and VTRAC products are the devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin disorders. The XTRAC system delivers targeted ultraviolet light to affected areas of skin, leading to psoriasis clearing and vitiligo repigmentation, following a series of treatments. The Company’s technology includes XTRAC Excimer Laser, VTRAC Lamp and MelaFind. MelaFind is a non-invasive, point-of-care instrument to aid dermatologists in their decision to biopsy suspicious pigmented lesions, such as melanoma. The Company has approximately two distribution channels for phototherapy treatment equipment.

