Reviewing Utah Medical Products (UTMD) & Check Cap (CHEK)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) and Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Cap has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Check Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 20.54% 18.85% 16.57% Check Cap N/A -129.20% -100.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Check Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Check Cap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $41.41 million 8.20 $8.50 million $2.29 39.87 Check Cap N/A N/A -$8.82 million ($0.61) -0.81

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Check Cap. Check Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Check Cap does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Utah Medical Products and Check Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Cap 0 0 2 0 3.00

Check Cap has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,017.66%. Given Check Cap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Cap is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Check Cap on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing. The Company’s scanning capsule will be swallowed and propelled by natural motility through the gastrointestinal tract and excreted naturally with no need for retrieval for data collection. Its scanning capsule employs low-dose X-rays, which allow the system to image the interior lining of the colon even when surrounded by intestinal content. Its capsule transmits information to a receiving device worn on the patient’s body that stores the information for off-line analysis.

