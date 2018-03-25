Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) versus CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Critical Review

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: RMP) and CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Rice Midstream Partners alerts:

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Rice Midstream Partners pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNX Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNX Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rice Midstream Partners and CNX Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 16 2 0 2.11 CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rice Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.34%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Rice Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and CNX Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners 59.43% 11.37% 9.70% CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36%

Volatility & Risk

Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and CNX Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.39 $177.97 million $1.72 10.71 CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 5.09 $114.99 million $1.72 10.87

Rice Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. Rice Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Rice Midstream Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc. (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin. The water services segment provides water services to support well completion activities, and to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water for Rice Energy and third parties in the Appalachian Basin. Its gas gathering and compression assets are located within the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale and, consists of approximately 3.3 million dekatherms per day (MMDth/d) high-pressure dry gas gathering system and associated compression in Washington County, Pennsylvania, and an approximately 840 thousand dekatherms per day (MDth/d) high-pressure dry gas gathering system in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.