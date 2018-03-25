Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,700 ($51.12) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,153.95 ($57.39).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,566.50 ($49.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67,730.00 and a PE ratio of 971.80. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($58.39).

In other news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($56.26), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($534,738.33).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

