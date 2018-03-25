RouletteToken (RLT) Market Cap Achieves $836,536.00

RouletteToken (CURRENCY:RLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, RouletteToken has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. RouletteToken has a market capitalization of $836,536.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of RouletteToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RouletteToken token can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00758850 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00151247 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00184491 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About RouletteToken

RouletteToken launched on April 7th, 2017. RouletteToken’s total supply is 10,218,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,217,289 tokens. The official website for RouletteToken is smartplay.tech. The Reddit community for RouletteToken is /r/smartplaytech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RouletteToken’s official Twitter account is @SmartPlayTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RouletteToken

RouletteToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy RouletteToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RouletteToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RouletteToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

