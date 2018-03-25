Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider Sells C$1,026,300.00 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.63, for a total value of C$1,026,300.00.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149,280.00, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.13 and a 52-week high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.82 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

