Royal Gold (RGLD) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Gold earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7752055833695 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,508.72, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/royal-gold-rgld-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-17.html.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.