RussiaCoin (RC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $2,512.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00676499 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005072 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003477 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

RussiaCoin Profile

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

