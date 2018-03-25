SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAGE Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4617223662155 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $123.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $191.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $100.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $156.23. 239,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,221. The company has a market cap of $7,151.90, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.07. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total value of $7,795,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/sage-therapeutics-sage-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.