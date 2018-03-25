Sally Beauty (SBH) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sally Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.32500332915 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,995.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $994.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.18 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

