SaluS (SLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.71 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $59.51 or 0.00689092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005051 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000596 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00089960 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,302 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaluS coin uses alternative funding methods such as a Cloud Staking Service, Affiliate programs, Foundation Transaction Fee and a Traders Advantage service. 14.5 BTC were collected suring the SLS ICO. “

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

