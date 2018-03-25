Schlumberger (SLB) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLB. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a $95.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.26.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,843. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88,765.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.49%.

In other news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/schlumberger-slb-given-a-70-00-price-target-by-barclays-analysts.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.