Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) insider Scott Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.09, for a total value of C$403,600.00.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total value of C$250,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock opened at C$10.52 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Dev has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.00, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.02.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$211.80 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Dev had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.65%.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$22.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Peyto Exploration & Dev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Peyto Exploration & Dev from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.02.

Peyto Exploration & Dev Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

