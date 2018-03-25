Seadrill (SDRL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th.

Seadrill stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,911,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,604. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

