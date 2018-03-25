Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9463824867072 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Sears in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sears and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Sears stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 1,115,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $235.00, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 415,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,269. 89.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

