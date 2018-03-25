Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (SMI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.2499168011162 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 362,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,366. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $5,795.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks.

