Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ MCRB) opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 278.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

