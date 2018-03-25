Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Servicemaster Global worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 14.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter.

In other Servicemaster Global news, SVP James T. Lucke sold 16,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $865,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Instinet upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,760.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

