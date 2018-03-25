Sharechain (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Sharechain token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Sharechain has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Sharechain has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.01882270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005600 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015828 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Sharechain Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. Sharechain’s official website is www.sharechain.org.

Buying and Selling Sharechain

Sharechain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Sharechain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharechain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharechain using one of the exchanges listed above.

