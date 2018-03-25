Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Stake Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 218,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Ship Finance International worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 674,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 480,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,934,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,409 shares during the period. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,446.18, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.57%. analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Limited is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. Its assets consist of approximately 20 oil tankers, over 20 dry bulk carriers, approximately 20 container vessels, including a newbuilding, two car carriers, two jack-up drilling rigs, two ultra-deepwater drilling units, five offshore supply vessels, two chemical tankers and two newbuilding oil product tankers.

