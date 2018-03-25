SIBCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $148,483.00 (CRYPTO:SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $148,483.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00013919 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,494.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.06219940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $970.01 or 0.11500100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01893630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.99 or 0.02510280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00213655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00715507 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.02823350 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,566,753 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

