Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Silicon Laboratories worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. AXA raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 217,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,574,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,508.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock worth $3,378,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $3,982.51, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $201.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

