SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $87.79 Million (CRYPTO:AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $87.79 million and approximately $281,029.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00761138 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00148050 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00186242 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,710,040 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SingularityNET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.