Sky Solar (SKYS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sky Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the solar energy provider an impact score of 45.5029203781026 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Sky Solar stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 19,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

SKYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

