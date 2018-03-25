SmileyCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $272.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007984 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005050 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006130 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

