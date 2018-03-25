SolarCoin Price Hits $0.38 (CRYPTO:SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $71,587.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004545 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01893630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015556 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002454 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,391,652 coins and its circulating supply is 41,937,913 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.