Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 40.28649152905 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Equifax stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. 978,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13,916.37, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

