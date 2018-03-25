Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8526910157579 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $462.31, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden purchased 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,077,209 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,080.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,950.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $372,200. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

