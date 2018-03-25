Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stage Stores (SSI) Share Price

News coverage about Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stage Stores earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5735868406644 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of Stage Stores stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 157,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stage Stores has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Stage Stores’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

