Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Resonant (RESN) Share Price

News headlines about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1182347856081 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,539. The company has a market cap of $66.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,599.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal Fenzi sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $25,128.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $199,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

