Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.1624854726272 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Voya Financial stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 4,356,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,414. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8,374.87, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

Voya Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $45,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,110.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,630.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

