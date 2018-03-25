Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Share Price

News articles about Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axovant Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1731728330891 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. BidaskClub lowered Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of Axovant Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 496,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,993. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Axovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $154.14, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.46.

In other Axovant Sciences news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

