Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect bluebird bio (BLUE) Share Price

Press coverage about bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. bluebird bio earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7070343138276 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on bluebird bio to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

bluebird bio stock traded up $7.70 on Friday, hitting $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,173. The firm has a market cap of $9,446.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.06. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $195,746.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,064.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,598 shares of company stock valued at $13,656,589. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

