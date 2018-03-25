Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kinder Morgan Management (KMR) Stock Price

News coverage about Kinder Morgan Management (NYSE:KMR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Management earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.5753104678248 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Kinder Morgan Management stock remained flat at $$104.71 during midday trading on Friday. Kinder Morgan Management has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14,240.00, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.61.

About Kinder Morgan Management

Kinder Morgan Management, LLC is a limited partner in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P (KMP), and manages and controls its business and affairs pursuant to a delegation of control agreement. Kinder Morgan G.P., Inc, of which Kinder Morgan, Inc indirectly owns all of the outstanding common equity, is the general partner of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

