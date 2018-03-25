Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.4602196511286 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 214,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6,564.32, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total transaction of $683,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $1,093,545.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

