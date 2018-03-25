Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.8564517495766 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern's analysis:

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. 2,538,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,466. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,923.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TIF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,162,630 and sold 135,832 shares worth $14,611,214. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

